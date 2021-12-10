Armenian opposition MP Armen Charchyan is released

A Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, under the chairmanship of Judge Vahe Misakan, returned from the consultation room and announced its decision on the motion under the case against Dr. Armen Charchyan [the imprisoned MP from the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia and former director of Izmirlian Medical Center of Yerevan] by which it lifted the arrest pre-trial measure against him. Afterwards, Armen Charchyan was released from the courtroom.
The judge declared that signature to not leave the country has been chosen as a pre-trial measure.
After the court announced its decision, there was applause in the courtroom, and Armen Charchyan was greeted by the members of his team outside.
The Constitutional Court on Thursday made a decision on the constitutionality of Article 31, Section 1, Clause 3, and Article 295, Section 1, Clause 2 second paragraph of the Criminal Procedure Code, and it ruled that a person in custody cannot be kept in custody from the moment of acquiring the status of an MP.
On August 23, the Criminal Court of Appeal had granted the prosecution’s appeal against the lower court’s decision to release Armen Charchyan on bail. After this appellate court decision, Armen Charchyan had gone to a Yerevan penitentiary on his own initiative, and was arrested there. But On August 30, it became known that Charchyan's health condition had deteriorated and he was taken to Yerevan civic hospital.
Charchyan had suffered an acute heart attack on August 24, has severe diabetes, and is taking 92 units of insulin which is incompatible with his being in custody—and this incompatibility is confirmed by a government decision, too.
Armen Charchyan is charged with committing electoral fraud.