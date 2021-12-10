News
Head of Armenia's Norabak village: Azerbaijan has military post that is 2 km from us
Head of Armenia's Norabak village: Azerbaijan has military post that is 2 km from us
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The situation in Norabak village is calm today, no gunshots were heard. This is what head of Armenia’s Norabak village Vazgen Asatryan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Currently, all the villagers are busy with their daily activities, but they are alert at night. We can see the military posts of the adversary. There is a military post that is 2 km from the village. However, there are gorges and mountains that don’t let the adversary carry out its operations. They can come down from the mountains, and then we’ll see them in the village,” he stated, adding that two families have left the village due to the security issue, and another family is preparing to leave.
Հայերեն and Русский
