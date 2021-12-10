News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Dollar goes up somewhat in Armenia
Dollar goes up somewhat in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 495.32 /$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by 0.08 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 558.82 (down by AMD 1.74), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 653.82 (down by AMD 0.14), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.74 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 354.33, AMD 28,285.02 and AMD 15,064.96, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief meets with French Development Agency Regional Director
Badasyan stated that the...
 Armenia finance minister receives France Ambassador and French Development Agency Regional Director
The French Ambassador stated that she is...
 Dollar still gaining more value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also followed suit in the country…
 Armenia legislature approves 2022 draft state budget
The opposition factions, however, voted against it…
 ARARAT Museum initiated an inclusive project #FeelwithYourHeart (PHOTOS)
The tour trajectory of the ARARAT Museum is designed in a way that a new emotional experience can be perceived by all five senses...
 Dollar continues to rise steadily in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos