Armenia PM introduces new Head of State Supervision Service Romanos Petrosyan

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today visited the State Supervision Service and introduced the staff to the Service’s newly appointed head Romanos Petrosyan. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Tigran Ulikhanyan for the work that he did as Head of the State Supervision Service.
As reported the Office of the Prime Minister, Pashinyan congratulated Romanos Petrosyan, wished him success and mentioned that the State Supervision Service is one of the major circles and tools in the system of administration in order to ensure fruitful operation of the public administration system. “There have been certain problems in the State Supervision Service, but we need to move forward by taking all this into consideration,” he added.
Ulikhanyan expressed gratitude to the Armenian premier for the trust, thanked the staff for the cooperation and wished the new head of the Service success.
In his turn, Petrosyan expressed gratitude for the great trust and assured that he will do his best to increase the institutional role of the State Supervision Service.