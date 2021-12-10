News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Armenia soldier killed while resisting Azerbaijanis' attack, 8 are injured, 6 of whom are in severe condition
Armenia soldier killed while resisting Azerbaijanis' attack, 8 are injured, 6 of whom are in severe condition
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Conscript of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, Private Vahe Manaseryan, 19, was killed while showing resistance to the attacks that the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan made in the eastern direction of the border of Armenia (Gegharkunik Province) on Friday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia shares the grief of the loss and expresses support to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the deceased serviceman.

Another eight servicemen are injured. Six soldiers are in severe condition, while the other two soldiers are in medium severe and slightly severe conditions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos