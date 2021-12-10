Armenia soldier killed while resisting Azerbaijanis' attack, 8 are injured, 6 of whom are in severe condition

Conscript of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, Private Vahe Manaseryan, 19, was killed while showing resistance to the attacks that the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan made in the eastern direction of the border of Armenia (Gegharkunik Province) on Friday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia shares the grief of the loss and expresses support to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the deceased serviceman.
Another eight servicemen are injured. Six soldiers are in severe condition, while the other two soldiers are in medium severe and slightly severe conditions.