Armenia Deputy PM: Omicron variant is not sufficiently explored

The inter-agency commission for prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia today held a session chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan, as reported the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

In his opening remarks, the Deputy Prime Minister stated that the measures for prevention of the spread of the pandemic remain on the agenda for the commission’s first session.

According to him, the coronavirus vaccines are already available, which serves as a real opportunity to prevent the spread of the pandemic and its negative impact. Matevosyan added that it seems as though the new variant of the coronavirus (Omicron) hasn’t been sufficiently explored and there is a risk that it may become the start of a more severe wave. He urged citizens to get vaccinated and break the chain of the pandemic.

During the session attended by government officials and lawmakers, the coronavirus situation in Armenia was discussed. Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan presented the picture of the current trends of the spread of the virus and the current vaccination indicators. The effectiveness of the current measures for prevention and the future steps to increase effectiveness were discussed.