News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM: Omicron variant is not sufficiently explored
Armenia Deputy PM: Omicron variant is not sufficiently explored
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The inter-agency commission for prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia today held a session chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan, as reported the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

In his opening remarks, the Deputy Prime Minister stated that the measures for prevention of the spread of the pandemic remain on the agenda for the commission’s first session.

According to him, the coronavirus vaccines are already available, which serves as a real opportunity to prevent the spread of the pandemic and its negative impact. Matevosyan added that it seems as though the new variant of the coronavirus (Omicron) hasn’t been sufficiently explored and there is a risk that it may become the start of a more severe wave. He urged citizens to get vaccinated and break the chain of the pandemic.

During the session attended by government officials and lawmakers, the coronavirus situation in Armenia was discussed. Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan presented the picture of the current trends of the spread of the virus and the current vaccination indicators. The effectiveness of the current measures for prevention and the future steps to increase effectiveness were discussed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 more die of coronavirus in Karabakh
And eighteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 1 more person dies of coronavirus in Karabakh
And sixteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 Russia reports 30,752 new COVID-19 cases
The number of recovered people increased by 36,976 per day, up to 8,602,067 people...
 1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
And fourteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 410 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 17 more coronavirus patients have died, but seven of them—from some other illnesses…
 4 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh
And eighteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos