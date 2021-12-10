News
Alen Simonyan: Armenia is in one of the most crucial stages in its history, and opposition is demanding my resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

At a time when major diplomatic processes are taking place around Armenia, when gunshots are being fired in the direction of Armenia’s borders and when Armenia is in one of the most crucial stages in its history, I have received [through the system of internal document circulation in the National Assembly] a draft that the opposition has put into circulation with the demand for the resignation of the Speaker of the National Assembly. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“Your act means two things — your political frailty is at its peak, and I have done everything right on my part.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
