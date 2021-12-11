News
Saturday
December 11
RT: US may build facilities in Georgia and Armenia to support its 'defense activities'
Region:World News, Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The United States does not rule out the possibility of allocating funds for the construction of new facilities in Georgia and Armenia to support its "defense activities". This is stated in preliminary documentation published by the US Army Corps of Engineers, RT reports.

As follows from the data given in the text, the American side intends to conclude two separate contracts with companies that would be ready to take part in the design and construction of new ones, as well as in the restoration and maintenance of old facilities in Georgia and Armenia “in support of the defense activities of the United States ". 

It is specified that each of the proposed contracts "will primarily relate to the construction, design, reconstruction of buildings, repair of roads, sidewalks" and others. 

According to preliminary data, the total cost of work under the relevant agreements may amount to $ 45 million. 
