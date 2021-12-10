Armenia MOD: Soldier who was injured from gunshot fired by fellow serviceman has regained consciousness

According to preliminary information, there is progress in the health condition of conscript Senik Sahakyan, who was injured after receiving a gunshot fired by his fellow serviceman; he has regained consciousness, and the ventilator has been switched off, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.
Yesterday the Ministry of Defense reported that on Dec. 8 at around 11:50 pm, according to preliminary information, serviceman of a military unit in the southeastern direction of Armenia, Private Senik Sahakyan (born in 2003) received an injury from a gunshot fired by his fellow serviceman.
Investigation is underway to fully clarify the circumstances behind the incident.