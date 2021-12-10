News
Armenia MOD: Soldier who was injured from gunshot fired by fellow serviceman has regained consciousness
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

According to preliminary information, there is progress in the health condition of conscript Senik Sahakyan, who was injured after receiving a gunshot fired by his fellow serviceman; he has regained consciousness, and the ventilator has been switched off, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.

Yesterday the Ministry of Defense reported that on Dec. 8 at around 11:50 pm, according to preliminary information, serviceman of a military unit in the southeastern direction of Armenia, Private Senik Sahakyan (born in 2003) received an injury from a gunshot fired by his fellow serviceman.

Investigation is underway to fully clarify the circumstances behind the incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
