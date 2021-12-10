Armenia 2nd President: We will continue the struggle, all the phony cases will be crushed

We will continue the struggle, all the phony cases will be crushed, and I assure you that the officials having committed unlawful acts will feel the power of real justice on their skin. This is stated in the statement issued by leader of the opposition “Armenia” Alliance, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.
“Dear compatriots, a major step was taken on the path to restoring justice — deputies of the “Armenia” Alliance Armen Charchyan, Mkhitar Zakaryan and Artur Sargsyan were released after being illegally held in custody for a long time.
It was initially clear that this persecution had nothing to do with justice. This was one of the overtly illegal acts that even those lacking knowledge of jurisprudence understood, but not for today’s prosecution and certain judges.
Breaking this chain of unlawful acts was the result of a joint, organized and literate struggle.
We will continue the struggle, all the phony cases will be crushed, and I assure you that the officials having committed unlawful acts will feel the power of real justice on their skin,” the statement reads.