Newspaper: What to expect from Armenia parliament special session next week?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: On the initiative of the MPs of the National Assembly, a special sitting will be convened on December 15 at 12:00.

The agenda of the sitting will discuss the draft statement of the National Assembly on the “key issues of [Armenia-Azerbaijan border] demarcation and delimitation,” which was initiated by the [opposition] "Armenia" Faction, but the [opposition] "With Honor" [Faction] also supports, and to which the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations had given a negative conclusion.

They note that the imperative of adopting [this draft statement] stems from the dangerous and disturbing situation that exists as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020 against the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and the incessant military aggression with the direct provocation and assistance of Turkey.

In the statement, the opposition faction also calls on international organizations, parliaments of UN member countries to condemn the crimes committed and ongoing by Azerbaijan and Turkey, to take action to bring them to legal responsibility.

Let us note, however, that it [i.e., the draft statement] has already received a negative conclusion from the [parliamentary] faction of the ruling force, and its fate during the special sitting in the parliament is already obvious.