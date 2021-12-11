Poland PM issues ultimatum to Russia

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday issued an ultimatum to Russia regarding Moscow’s future relations with European countries.
“Russia must decide: it wants to be with Europe or against Europe,” Morawiecki told la Repubblica daily of Italy.
In his opinion, Moscow is “exploring the boundaries of what is permissible” and intends to “divide Europe.”
Also, the Polis PM believes that the West will show weakness if it agrees to launch the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which will become “a symbol and instrument of Russia’s domination over Central and Eastern Europe.”
“The time for concessions is over. We must have a harsh response to a tough policy in the form of tough sanctions,” added Morawiecki.