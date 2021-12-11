News
Saturday
December 11
Media: Islamic State takes responsibility for 2 blasts in Kabul
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Islamic State has claimed the responsibility for the two recent explosions in Kabul, Russian media reported citing Afghan broadcaster Shamshad News on Saturday, ANI reported.

On Friday, TOLO News broadcaster reported that at least two people had been killed and three others injured in the explosions.

"A car bomb had exploded at the Iraqi police recruiting centre at Kisak, killing at least two civilians and wounding three others," TOLO News quoted Interior Ministry's spokesperson Saeed Khosti as saying.

Sputnik reported citing Shamshad News' tweet that the terrorist group has taken credit for the attacks.
