290 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 290 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 342,405 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 21 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,788 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,474 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 610, the total respective number so far is 324,834, and the number of people currently being treated is 8,309.

And 6,700 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,440,627 such tests have been performed to date.