30 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
30 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 394 COVID-19 tests were conducted Friday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which 30 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.   

At present, 97 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 13 patients are in critical condition while 52 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 27,501 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,470 of them have come back positive.
