News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 11
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Man found dead in Yerevan
Man found dead in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic incident took place in Yerevan Saturday, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 12:30pm, the police received a call informing that there was a man's dead body in Hrazdan Gorge.

The police and investigators who were dispatched to the scene found the body of a 45-50-year-old man on the bank of the Hrazdan River.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, there were no traces of violence on the body.

The police and the investigative department are trying to find out the identity of this man.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos