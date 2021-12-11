Man found dead in Yerevan

A tragic incident took place in Yerevan Saturday, shamshyan.com reported.
At around 12:30pm, the police received a call informing that there was a man's dead body in Hrazdan Gorge.
The police and investigators who were dispatched to the scene found the body of a 45-50-year-old man on the bank of the Hrazdan River.
According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, there were no traces of violence on the body.
The police and the investigative department are trying to find out the identity of this man.