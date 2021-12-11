Criminal case launched into killing of Armenia soldier

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia has filed a criminal case into causing a fatal gunshot wound to Private Senik Arzumanyan, a conscript of a military unit, and inflicting gunshot wounds to two other conscripts by a conscript of the same military unit, the Investigative Committee informed.
On Saturday, this conscript was detained on suspicion of committing the aforesaid crimes.
The investigation continues.
We reported earlier that at around 7:30pm on Friday, Private Senik Arzumanyan (born in 2002), a conscript, sustained a fatal gunshot wound at a military unit in the southern part of Armenia, and according to preliminary data, from shots fired by a fellow soldier.
Two other servicemen are wounded, but their injuries are not life-threatening.