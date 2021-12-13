News
Monday
December 13
Researchers determine how Covid pandemic will develop in case of Omicron variant
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Researchers at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) say the Omicron variant could trigger a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic. This is reported on the LSHTM website.

According to them, the new variant may lead to more hospitalizations than last year.

As per their studies, if the necessary measures are not taken, some 24,700 people could die of COVID-19 in the winter in the UK, and at worst, this death toll could rise to 74,800 people.

In order to make the situation more favorable, booster vaccines and collective immunity are needed among the people, this research also emphasizes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
