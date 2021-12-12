133 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia

In Armenia, as of 11:00 on Sunday, 133 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus were registered, the total number of infected reached 342,538 cases. Armenian News- NEWS.am was informed about it at the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the RA Ministry of Health.

In total, 2,447,762 tests were carried out over the last day, of which 7,135 were carried out over the past day.

In fact, 7,866 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

According to the latest data, the number of cured was 325 394, of which 560 people - in the last 24 hours.