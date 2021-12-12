Armenia takes part in tank exercises in southern Russia

More than 1.5 thousand tankers of formations and military units of the Southern Military District conducted live firing during five days of combat training in the field, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Tank crews performed exercises in the desert and mountain-wooded terrain of training grounds located in the Volgograd and Rostov regions, Adygea, Dagestan, Ingushetia, North Ossetia, Karachay-Cherkessia, and Crimea, as well as at the Russian military bases of the Southern Military District in Abkhazia, Armenia, and South Ossetia.
At tank training grounds, driver mechanics performed exercises for driving tanks over rough terrain with overcoming natural obstacles, including anti-tank ditches and obstacles.
The combat training plan for the crews of combat vehicles provides for the study of the battle tactics of tank subunits in the offensive and defense in the daytime and at night.
Combat coordination of crews and detachments of formations and military units will continue in the troops of the Southern Military District until February 2022.