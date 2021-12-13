International Studies expert: Armenia authorities refuse any anti-Turkish process

Armenia education, science, culture and sport minister has new deputy

Armenia Prosecutor General attending Conference of States Parties to UN Convention against Corruption

Armenia President receives head of Higher Presidential Committee of Churches Affairs in Palestine

Joining up for Green Future: British Embassy and HSBC Bank Armenia promoting sustainability in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenia ruling force MP: Opposition demand for parliament speaker’s resignation is attempt to collect dividends

Armenian Zartonk political party issues statement on apprehension of 3 members

Dollar falls after long rise in Armenia

Charles Michel to hold trilateral meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan Presidents in Brussels on Dec. 14

Opposition 'Armenia' faction MP: Armenian parliamentary speaker elections were unlawful

Tovmasyan Foundation: Christmas fair is held

Ruling party MP: Armenian POWs' issue is an exclusively speculative one for opposition 'Armenia' Faction

Armenia Armavir Province deputy governor sacked

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives German MFA official Matthias Luttenberg

Armenia representative at ECHR considers International Court of Justice decision on December 7 a victory

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council examining issue of subjecting Yerevan judge to disciplinary liability (LIVE)

Ambassador to Armenia on Russia peacekeepers’ indefinite presence in Artsakh: Life will show

'With Honor' Faction MP: We will definitely vote in favor of draft for Armenia Parliament Speaker's resignation

Armenia ex-police chief Vladimir Gasparyan's health condition is stable

Armenia PM attends reopening of high school in Vagharshapat

Armenia representative at ECHR: Work on captives’ return from Azerbaijan continues

Armenia opposition MP: It is necessary to urgently solve issue of opening of aid station in Shurnukh

Opposition 'Armenia' Faction MP: Parliamentary speaker is making statements that pose danger to foreign policy

Russia envoy to Armenia: ‘3+3’ format should have positive impact on relations between regional countries

Armenia ambassador presents her letter of credence to Cuba President

Armenia parliament opposition plans to nominate candidate for new speaker of legislature

Biden announces natural disaster in Kentucky

Armenia President, France ambassador discuss agenda of bilateral relations

Russia diplomat: Armenia is one of important countries in New Generation program

Armenia official, France envoy outline priority domains of economic cooperation between 2 countries in 2022

Iran puts 20 US citizens on sanctions list for human rights violations

Armenia PM visiting Etchmiadzin, police carrying out intensified service

Yerevan holding New Generation 2021 forum

66 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Russia military doctors provide medical assistance to Karabakh remote village residents

World gold prices rising moderately

International Studies expert: Armenia authorities refuse any anti-Turkish process

Yerevan public transport bus drivers staging protest

World oil prices going up

One of 4 injured dies in Yerevan road accident

New Shepard rocket makes suborbital flight with tourists

Researchers determine how Covid pandemic will develop in case of Omicron variant

Iran ready to exchange electricity with neighboring countries

Armenia takes part in tank exercises in southern Russia

Azerbaijani FM says the only way to avoid tensions is to start the process of demarcation

Peskov says US aggressive rhetoric does not contribute to detente in relations Russia

US tornado leaves 79 people killed

133 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia

ICRC representatives visit Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

UK urges allies to seek alternatives to Russia natural gas

168.am: Armenia ex-police chief hospitalized

NBC: US holds back additional military aid to Ukraine to avoid tension

Person, 26, found dead in Armenia water pit

Criminal case launched into killing of Armenia soldier

Man found dead in Yerevan

At least 2 killed from tornado in Arkansas

Investigative Committee: Staff left combat positions and fled as a result of which adversary invaded Armenia territory

Jill Biden comments on talks about US President's mental fitness

Poland PM issues ultimatum to Russia

30 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Media: Islamic State takes responsibility for 2 blasts in Kabul

France presidential candidate Eric Zemmour to visit Armenia

US to sell 18mn barrels of oil from its strategic reserve

Famous Armenia singer declared wanted

Bright Armenia Party leader: ECtHR obliges Azerbaijan to pay €30,000 to Badalyan as moral damage compensation

Psaki: US seeks diplomacy in context of situation between Russia and Ukraine

290 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Biden believes leaders of all other countries would like to be in his place

Armenia PM: Internal ‘patriots’ do not calm down because their foreign partners do not consider the mission over

Peskov: Russia concerned about NATO military equipment transfer via Greece port

Esplanade of Armenia opens in Paris

Armenia soldier dies, 2 others wounded

Newspaper: Bill that ‘pampers’ Armenia banks to have very serious consequences

Newspaper: What to expect from Armenia parliament special session next week?

Boris Johnson threatened with resignation due to parties during pandemic

Kopirkin: Russia is ready to make all efforts to contribute to normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Armenia MFA: '3+3' platform needs to refrain from duplicating formats with mandate to settle conflicts

RT: US may build facilities in Georgia and Armenia to support its 'defense activities'

Armenia 2nd President: We will continue the struggle, all the phony cases will be crushed

MFA: Armenia calls on Azerbaijan to refrain from provocative rhetoric

Hero of 44-day Karabakh war Garik Hovakimyan's sister Mariam is born

Republican Party of Armenia Executive Body holds session chaired by Serzh Sargsyan

Iranian Embassy: Iran supports '3+3' platform during meeting held in Moscow

Armenia ex-defense minister on Prosecutor General's Office imposing attachment on his assets

Alen Simonyan: Armenia is in one of the most crucial stages in its history, and opposition is demanding my resignation

PM: Armenia is committed to contributing to global mission of strengthening democracy, and we hope we're not alone

Armenia MOD: Soldier who was injured from gunshot fired by fellow serviceman has regained consciousness

Armenia Deputy PM: Omicron variant is not sufficiently explored

First meeting within scope of '3+3' regional platform held in Moscow

NEWS.am daily digest: 10.12.21

Armenia soldier killed while resisting Azerbaijanis' attack, 8 are injured, 6 of whom are in severe condition

Armenia PM introduces new Head of State Supervision Service Romanos Petrosyan

Armenia human rights activists: There were cases when POWs were brought to territory under Azerbaijan's control

The book “Capitalism and Freedom” by Milton Friedman was translated and published on the initiative of Ardshinbank

Armenia regional governor, IFRC Secretary General discuss return of Armenian POWs originally from Shirak Province

Armenia human rights activist: Number of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan is 80 more than the confirmed one

Pashinyan: Environmental sphere is of strategic importance for Armenia

Armenia President: We must understand that we are entering completely different era for humanity

Dollar goes up somewhat in Armenia

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief meets with French Development Agency Regional Director

Opposition 'Armenia' faction MPs Artur Sargsyan and Mkhitar Zakaryan released from penitentiary institution