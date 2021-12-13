News
International Studies expert: Armenia authorities refuse any anti-Turkish process
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Armenian authorities refuse any anti-Turkish process. International Studies expert Suren Sargsyan wrote about this on Facebook. He added as follows:

"I believe you have noticed that Armenia’s authorities do not join any formal or informal anti-Turkish platforms, international alliances and formats. It is as a result of this very refusal that the [Armenian] authorities are in search of mediators, with a request to normalize relations with Turkey. This is a fact that cannot be denied.

“What is more worrying, however, is that the [Armenian] authorities have also stopped in any way resisting and in any way opposing and countering Turkey. Opposing in international relations is typical even of friendly but rival countries in order to advance personal interests. And this means giving up all opportunities having against Turkey, at some phase being deprived of all tools during the negotiations, remaining in the field of unilateral concessions.

"In fact, Armenia has ceased to be a headache for Turkey, whereas Turkey has not ceased to consider Armenia an enemy."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
