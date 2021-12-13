Yerevan public transport bus drivers staging protest

A group of public transport bus drivers in Yerevan have assembled at their depot, they are staging a protest, and therefore there is huge buildup of commuters at the bus stops—particularly in Nor Nork district.
The protesters are the drivers of old buses.
They demand that Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan come so that they can present their demands to him.
These drivers did not present Armenian News-NEWS.am their demands in detail. Only one of them said that they demand a salary increase and better work conditions.