Biden announces natural disaster in Kentucky

US President Joe Biden has declared a natural disaster in Kentucky due to severe tornadoes and storms and ordered federal assistance, the White House said.
Last Saturday, Biden announced a state of emergency due to hurricanes, RUA Novosti reports.
Federal assistance may include programs to support citizens and businesses in disaster recovery, including grants for temporary housing and low-interest loans to compensate for property losses.
Earlier, the Governor of Kentucky said that the death toll from the deadliest tornado in the state is more than 80 and will exceed a hundred.
Tornadoes and hurricanes have hit a number of American states over the past day, in particular Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee. At least one person died in the disaster in a nursing home in Arkansas. Three people died in Tennessee.