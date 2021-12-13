News
66 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
66 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 66 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 342,604 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 17 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,819 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,477 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 438, the total respective number so far is 325,832, and the number of people currently being treated is 7,476—a drop by 390 from the previous day.

And 3,619 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,451,381 such tests have been performed to date.
