Yerevan holding New Generation 2021 forum

The New Generation 2021 forum is being held Monday in Yerevan.
Representatives of the youth, representatives from the Ministries of High-Tech Industry and Economy of Armenia, as well as Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin are taking part in the forum.
The head of Rossotrudnichestvo—the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation—Yevgeny Primakov also joined the event via online broadcast, and wished fruitful work to the participants of this forum.