Armenia official, France envoy outline priority domains of economic cooperation between 2 countries in 2022

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Economy of Armenia, Vahan Kerobyan, met with the recently appointed French Ambassador, Anne Louyot.
The main goal of the meeting was to outline the priority domains of economic cooperation between the two countries in 2022, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
At the beginning of the meeting, Minister Kerobyan highlighted the cooperation between the two countries in a number of sectors of the economy.
Ambassador Louyot, for her part, stressed the importance of the signed 2021-2026 roadmap for Armenian-French economic cooperation, and noted that the two countries have a lot to do in the field of economy.
The meeting was attended also by Raphael Jozan, head of the French Development Agency (AFD) Regional Representative Office for South Caucasus, who informed that the AFD pans to assist Armenia in culture and economic development in the near future. According to him, the AFD is interested in investing also in communications and rural road repair projects in Armenia.
The minister of economy presented the measures envisaged by the new program of the Armenian government in the economic sector. And according to the French diplomat, they plan to work in Armenia also in the field of solar energy.
At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador Anne Louyot informed Vahan Kerobyan that an economic forum is planned to be held in France in early 2022, invited the Armenian side to it, and the minister of economy accepted this invitation.