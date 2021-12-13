Russia diplomat: Armenia is one of important countries in New Generation program

Armenia is one of the important countries in the New Generation program of Russia. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin said this Monday at the New Generation 2021 forum in Yerevan.
He noted that the New Generation program envisages trips of young specialists from various countries to Russia, as well as the holding of their talks with their Russian colleagues.
"Those meetings are not limited to face-to-face acquaintances only. They also envisage joint research work, including for the long-term prospect. The more the two countries will be able to strengthen business and personal contacts between the engineers, programmers, diplomats, doctors and journalists, the more successful it will be to build relations between the two countries in a rapidly changing world," the Russian diplomat stressed.