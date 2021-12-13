News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 13
USD
494.67
EUR
557.44
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.67
EUR
557.44
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Russia diplomat: Armenia is one of important countries in New Generation program
Russia diplomat: Armenia is one of important countries in New Generation program
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia is one of the important countries in the New Generation program of Russia. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin said this Monday at the New Generation 2021 forum in Yerevan.

He noted that the New Generation program envisages trips of young specialists from various countries to Russia, as well as the holding of their talks with their Russian colleagues.

"Those meetings are not limited to face-to-face acquaintances only. They also envisage joint research work, including for the long-term prospect. The more the two countries will be able to strengthen business and personal contacts between the engineers, programmers, diplomats, doctors and journalists, the more successful it will be to build relations between the two countries in a rapidly changing world," the Russian diplomat stressed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian and Armenian Deputy FMs meet in Moscow
As reported the Russian Ministry of...
 Armenia, Russia FMs discuss Karabakh issue, November 26 agreements and '3+3' format
Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that...
 Russia Prosecutor General congratulates Armenian counterpart on his birthday
“Highly appreciating the level of...
 Kopirkin: Russian-Armenian Center for Humanitarian Response has highly qualified specialists
As per the Russian Ambassador to Armenia…
 Young Russia air force crew kicks off night flights over Armenia mountains
It started flights at night time…
 Yerevan hosting international conference with participation of Armenia, Russia emergency ministries’ representatives
It is entitled "Historical experience of Spitak earthquake, modern technologies of seismic protection"...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos