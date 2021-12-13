Armenia parliament opposition plans to nominate candidate for new speaker of legislature

One of the two opposition factions will nominate a candidate for the new speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia. The secretary of the opposition "Armenia" Faction, Artsvik Minasyan, said this at Monday’s traditional briefings in the NA, when asked who will become the opposition candidate for the NA speaker.
According to the MP, this matter is being discussed now.
"This matter was discussed also with the [opposition] ‘With Honor’ faction. I believe they will make a statement in the near future," Minasyan said.
The parliamentary opposition has put into circulation a draft decision demanding the resignation of incumbent speaker Alen Simonyan of the NA. But it is doubtful that the majority “Civil Contract” Faction in the NA will dismiss Simonyan.