Armenia ambassador presents her letter of credence to Cuba President

YEREVAN. – The Ambassador of Armenia to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan, who now concurrently serves as the Ambassador of Armenia to Cuba—and whose diplomatic residence is in Ottawa, Canada—presented her letter of credence to President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez of Cuba, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During their private conversation following the official presentation of the letter of credence, the Cuban president expressed hope that the newly appointed Armenian ambassador will contribute to the further strengthening of the Armenian-Cuban friendly relations and the deepening of their dialogue.
Ambassador Harutyunyan, for her part, assured that during her mission in this capacity she will make every effort to give a new impetus to Armenian-Cuban bilateral cooperation and to strengthen the friendship between the two peoples.
Also, both sides highlighted Armenian-Cuban cooperation on multilateral platforms, particularly within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.