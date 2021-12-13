Russia envoy to Armenia: ‘3+3’ format should have positive impact on relations between regional countries

The "3+3" format should have a positive impact on the relations between the countries of the region. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told reporters this Monday within the framework of the New Generation 2021 forum in Yerevan.
During their meeting in Moscow on December 10 in the "3+3" format, diplomats from Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Iran discussed the prospects for cooperation and countering common threats in the region. Also, they expressed interest in engaging Georgia in this work, but Georgia has refused.
According to the Russian ambassador, this "3+3" format is an opportunity to discuss issues of interest to everyone.
"We see the added value of this format, which is to provide an opportunity for dialogue, exchange of views on issues of interest. This format should have a positive impact on the relations between the countries of the region," Kopirkin said.
Asked whether this format can affect Armenian-Russian relations, the diplomat responded that this is one of the directions for both Russia and Armenia.
"This is a platform for cooperation and collaboration," Sergey Kopirkin concluded.