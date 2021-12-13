Opposition 'Armenia' Faction MP: Parliamentary speaker is making statements that pose danger to foreign policy

Surprisingly, some people took the demand for the resignation of Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan very hard. The secretary of the opposition "Armenia" Faction, Artsvik Minasyan, said this at Monday’s traditional briefings in the National Assembly.

The MP is certain that in the international arena the parliamentary speaker is making statements that pose a danger to Armenia’s foreign policy. “Simonyan is making statements on Armenian prisoners of war, before which the government has responsibilities. The first thing that the government is obliged to do is to organize the return of the POWs to their homeland. However, the parliamentary speaker is making a statement that not only causes mental pain and suffering, but also causes harm to our country’s defensibility. This might even be organized by the top political leadership,” Minasyan clarified.

According to the opposition MP, the recent brawl in parliament clearly showed that the head of the legislature isn’t following and doesn’t attach importance to observance of the established procedure.