Armenia representative at ECHR: Work on captives’ return from Azerbaijan continues

The work on the return of the Armenian captives from Azerbaijan continues. Yeghishe Kirakosyan, representative of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), told this to a press conference Monday.

He reminded that in parallel with petitioning to the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Armenian side continues the process within the framework of the ECHR, too, and recently new evidence was presented and a decision was made to apply interim measures, and the court demanded Azerbaijan to provide information on the Armenians it still detains.

When asked why the ICJ did not oblige Azerbaijan to return the Armenian captives, Kirakosyan noted that this court considers this a matter of international humanitarian law, and not of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. According to him, the Armenian side presented a lot of evidence in this regard.

The court ruled that the right to return is not provided for under the aforesaid convention, and there is such a mechanism in the international humanitarian law, but there was no opportunity to petition to the ICJ on these grounds.

"We knew such a scenario was possible, but we could not but speak out. The issue of the return of [Armenian] captives and detainees remains on the agenda, and all means must be used," Kirakosyan assured.

The representative of Armenia before the ECHR, however, did not say the number of Armenian captives who are still in Azerbaijan, but stressed that the court provided information about the numbers both confirmed by Azerbaijan and unconfirmed, as there is information that they are in Azerbaijan.

As for the criminal cases initiated against the Armenians who have been returned from captivity, Kirakosyan stated that if there are grounds, then such cases should be filed.