Armenia opposition MP: It is necessary to urgently solve issue of opening of aid station in Shurnukh

The opening of an aid station is an issue that needs to be urgently solved in the Shurnukh village of Syunik Province. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia, member of the opposition “With Honor” Faction Taguhi Tovmasyan said during traditional briefings in parliament today.
Tovmasyan added that, for instance, there is at least an aid station for performing first aid to the locals in Vorotan, but there is no aid station in Shurnukh. “The local resident who works as a nurse, performs first aid in houses, but she has limited resources. Moreover, the head of the administration is the village’s head, who doesn’t have a house anymore,” she said.
The head of the parliamentary standing committee emphasized that the Ministry of Health needs to solve this issue as soon as possible and at least allocate a mobile aid station for performing first aid since it will become harder for residents of Shurnukh to reach Goris when the weather gets bad.