Armenia PM attends reopening of high school in Vagharshapat

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today attended the reopening of M. Gorky High School #5 in Vagharshapat. Among other attendees were head of the administration of Vagharshapat Arayik Harutyunyan; Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan; Chairman of the Urban Development Committee Armen Ghularyan; Governor of Armavir Province Eduard Hovhannisyan and other officials.

As reported the Office of the Prime Minister, the Armenian premier toured the school and learned about the activities carried out after capital renovation.

The capital renovation of the school was made possible through co-financing of the World Bank and within the scope of the Improving Education loan program of the Center for Educational Programs Project Implementation Unit. The school is one of the eight high schools that are being capitally renovated in the second stage of the program.

The three buildings have been capitally renovated, while the classrooms, laboratories, ceremonies hall and gym have been replenished with new items and technical equipment. The look of the areas near the school has been improved, and all requirements for organizing inclusive education have been observed.