Armenia representative at ECHR considers International Court of Justice decision on December 7 a victory

Yeghishe Kirakosyan, representative of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), considers the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision on the interim measure issued on December 7—and based on Armenia's petition—a victory.

"It is necessary to refrain from a maximalist approach to the decisions of international court instances," Kirakosyan added at a press conference Monday.

He recall that on September 16 Armenia had filed a petition against Azerbaijan with the ICJ. But before actually considering this case, Armenia has mediated to take intermediate measures.

Kirakosyan noted that the ICJ is not limited to the demands of the parties.

As for the return of the Armenian captives in Azerbaijan, the court obliged Azerbaijan to ensure all the rights of these people, and not to subject them to inhuman and degrading treatment.

Also, the ICJ clearly stated that high-ranking Azerbaijani officials and organizations should prevent the propaganda of Armenophobia.

In addition, the court obligated Azerbaijan to take measures to protect Armenian cultural sites in its territory from destruction.

According to Kirakosyan, all these decisions are mandatory, the ICJ will inform about its decision to the UN Security Council, which is authorized to monitor the implementation of the decisions.

In case Azerbaijan does not implement the decisions, a respective process with several phases is envisaged.

Kirakosyan admitted, however, that these mechanisms are not so elaborated and are connected with global politics. Therefore, according to him, Armenia should strengthen its work in the diplomatic and information spheres.

In the next phase, this case will be presented in more detail, and, most likely, will last about a year. Armenia plans to present a broad evidence base, and new hearings are expected.

"Although Azerbaijan is violating, in any case, such decisions will have some effectiveness. When Armenia filed a lawsuit for urgent measures, a change in Azerbaijan's behavior was observed. For example, they removed the mannequins [of Armenian soldiers] and [the latter’s] helmets from the military trophy park [in the Azerbaijani capital Baku]," Yeghishe Kirakosyan said.