News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 14
USD
494.67
EUR
557.44
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.67
EUR
557.44
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Armenia Prosecutor General attending Conference of States Parties to UN Convention against Corruption
Armenia Prosecutor General attending Conference of States Parties to UN Convention against Corruption
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The delegation led by Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan is on a working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt to attend the Ninth Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption kicking off on Monday.

As reported the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia, the measures taken by member states to implement the Convention against Corruption and the main issues that have emerged during implementation will be considered during the Conference.

Among the target issues are the implementation of prophylactic activities for prevention of corruption by the member states in accordance with the adopted relevant declarations, the improvement of the mechanisms for return of illegal incomes and assets received through corruption and the progressive international practice in this sector, the overall challenges with regard to the fight against corruption, etc.

The Prosecutor General will deliver a speech in which he will present the goals and course of complex legislative and institutional reforms for combating corruption, as well as the vision of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia for expansion of international cooperation in the areas of transnational corruption, money-laundering and illicit circulation.

Artur Davtyan is scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings during the working visit.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN launches campaign against Gender-based violence online
The symbol is intended to emphasize that corporate logos and copyrighted intellectual property...
Armenian FM: Determination of Nagorno-Karabakh's status is subject to negotiations
One year after the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno- Karabakh...
 UN Secretary-General urges to increase testing, and not to ban travel due to omicron strain
Such bans are not only unfair and punitive for the countries...
Armenian demining experts demine 2,000,000 square meters of territory in Damascus along with UNMAS
On Nov. 22, Director of the...
 Armenia PM calls UN Under-Secretary-General's attention to facts of destruction of Armenian heritage
Prime Minister Pashinyan attached importance to...
 Spokesperson: Armenia MFA has informed UN Security Council President on situation
Hunanyan noted with respect to Armenia’s appeal to the UN Security Council…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos