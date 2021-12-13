'With Honor' Faction MP: We will definitely vote in favor of draft for Armenia Parliament Speaker's resignation

I refute the presses’ reports and press releases stating that head of the opposition “With Honor” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan and deputy of the parliamentary faction Ishkhan Zakaryan have refused to sign under the draft document submitted by the “With Honor” Faction. The opposition “Armenia” Faction demands the resignation of Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly, deputy of the “With Honor” Faction Taguhi Tovmasyan said during traditional briefings today.

According to him, in this case, there is no need for a signature.

“This is the initiative of “Armenia” Faction, and we can only join or not join it. For our parliamentary faction, the removal of any official is one of the most current issues. If there are other similar initiatives in the future, we will definitely join them,” the MP assured, adding that the “With Honor” Faction will definitely vote in favor of this initiative, if it is presented as an item on the agenda.