News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 13
USD
494.67
EUR
557.44
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.67
EUR
557.44
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Armenia ex-police chief Vladimir Gasparyan's health condition is stable
Armenia ex-police chief Vladimir Gasparyan's health condition is stable
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, former Chief of Police of Armenia Vladimir Gasparyan’s health condition is stable.

The health condition of former Armenia Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan deteriorated sharply a few days ago, and he was rushed to a Yerevan hospital—and with a diagnosis of hypertensive crisis, 168.am reported.

Gasparyan has post-stroke complications, as a result of which he has even lost consciousness.

To note, Vladimir Gasparyan was charged last week with legalizing more than 2 billion drams of criminally obtained property and committing other criminal corruption acts.

The Anti-Corruption Committee of Armenia reported that Gasparyan, during his tenure as Chief of Police (2011-2018) and Deputy Defense Minister (2010-2011), abused his official powers, committed official fraud and misuse, and engaged in other corrupt criminal activities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos