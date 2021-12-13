Armenia ex-police chief Vladimir Gasparyan's health condition is stable

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, former Chief of Police of Armenia Vladimir Gasparyan’s health condition is stable.
The health condition of former Armenia Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan deteriorated sharply a few days ago, and he was rushed to a Yerevan hospital—and with a diagnosis of hypertensive crisis, 168.am reported.
Gasparyan has post-stroke complications, as a result of which he has even lost consciousness.
To note, Vladimir Gasparyan was charged last week with legalizing more than 2 billion drams of criminally obtained property and committing other criminal corruption acts.
The Anti-Corruption Committee of Armenia reported that Gasparyan, during his tenure as Chief of Police (2011-2018) and Deputy Defense Minister (2010-2011), abused his official powers, committed official fraud and misuse, and engaged in other corrupt criminal activities.