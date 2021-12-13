NEWS.am daily digest: 13.12.21

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 13.12.21:
• The representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the servicemen captured by Azerbaijan during the hostilities on November 16, said the head of communication programs of the ICRC delegation in Armenia.
Zara Amatuni also said that she had met with other prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan.
The ICRC representatives were informed about the state of health of the prisoners, got acquainted with the conditions of their detention, the prisoners contacted their families.
• As of Monday morning, 66 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 342,604 in the country.
Also, 17 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,819 cases.
• As of Sunday, a total of 1,452,374 inoculations against COVID-19 have been administered in Armenia, of which the first dose was 869,750, and the second dose—582,624.
• Reigning Italian Serie A champions Inter, as well as Milan are interested in the services of Armenia captain and Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, calciomercatonews reports.
Both Milan clubs want to acquire the 32-year-old footballer—whose current contract with Roma is expected to run until the end of this season—for free.
• Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Sunday, in the pageant hosted this year in Israel, CNN reported.
The pageant was held in the resort city of Eilat, with 80 women from around the world competing for the crown.
Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay and Lalela Mswane of South Africa were the first and second runners-up, respectively.