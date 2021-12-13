Armenia Parliament Speaker receives German MFA official Matthias Luttenberg

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan today received Political Director for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Matthias Luttenberg and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Armenia Victor Richter.

As reported the National Assembly of Armenia, among other attendees were Chair of the Standing Committee on European Integration of the National Assembly, member of the Armenia-Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group Arman Yeghoyan and member of the Group Hripsime Hunanyan.

Congratulating the Ambassador on assuming office, Arshakyan wished him success and expressed certainty that he will contribute to the promotion of the Armenian-German relations.

“Armenia welcomes Germany’s efforts for the strengthening of peace and stability in the region, the formation of an atmosphere of mutual trust and regional cooperation,” Arshakyan said and, in this regard, highly appreciated the discussions that the Bundestag held on October 29, 2020 in regard to the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh. Arshakyan underscored the need for the speedy return of Armenian prisoners of war and other persons being held in Azerbaijan and anticipated Germany’s active role as a member state of the OSCE Minsk Group and one of the leading countries in the EU.

In his turn, Luttenberg attached importance to the development of Armenian-German relations and expressed certainty that there will be effective cooperation with the newly elected Bundestag. The guest affirmed Germany’s support to the efforts of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group and voiced hope that the visit of the Co-Chairs to the region will be possible soon.

Arman Yeghoyan touched upon the cooperation within the Eastern Partnership, attached importance to the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and others persons being held and considered inadmissible the invasion of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Hripsime Hunanyan talked about the deepening of cooperation between the two countries in science, education, culture and healthcare and mentioned the creation of a TUMO Center in Berlin as an example of cooperation.