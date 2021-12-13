News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 13
USD
494.67
EUR
557.44
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.67
EUR
557.44
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Ruling party MP: Armenian POWs' issue is an exclusively speculative one for opposition 'Armenia' Faction
Ruling party MP: Armenian POWs' issue is an exclusively speculative one for opposition 'Armenia' Faction
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


 I will personally vote against the inclusion of the draft document on the resignation of Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan in the parliament’s agenda. This is what deputy of the “Civil Contract” Faction Arusyak Julhakyan said during traditional briefings in parliament on Monday.

According to her, the opposition “Armenia” Faction is speculating the issue of prisoners of war. “I have listened to the opinions of the opposition MPs and would like for us to affirm the fact that the issue of prisoners of war is exclusively a matter of speculations in domestic politics for the “Armenia” Faction,” Julhakyan emphasized.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Charles Michel to hold trilateral meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan Presidents in Brussels on Dec. 14
This is what the...
 Armenia Parliament Speaker receives German MFA official Matthias Luttenberg
In his turn, Luttenberg attached...
 Armenia representative at ECHR considers International Court of Justice decision on December 7 a victory
"It is necessary to refrain from a maximalist approach to the decisions of international court instances," Kirakosyan added…
 Ambassador to Armenia on Russia peacekeepers’ indefinite presence in Artsakh: Life will show
The role and significance of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh cannot be overestimated…
 Armenia representative at ECHR: Work on captives’ return from Azerbaijan continues
Kirakosyan reminded that in parallel with petitioning to the UN International Court of Justice, the Armenian side continues the process within the framework of the ECHR, too…
 Armenia opposition MP: It is necessary to urgently solve issue of opening of aid station in Shurnukh
The head of the parliamentary standing committee...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos