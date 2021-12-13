Ruling party MP: Armenian POWs' issue is an exclusively speculative one for opposition 'Armenia' Faction

I will personally vote against the inclusion of the draft document on the resignation of Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan in the parliament’s agenda. This is what deputy of the “Civil Contract” Faction Arusyak Julhakyan said during traditional briefings in parliament on Monday.
According to her, the opposition “Armenia” Faction is speculating the issue of prisoners of war. “I have listened to the opinions of the opposition MPs and would like for us to affirm the fact that the issue of prisoners of war is exclusively a matter of speculations in domestic politics for the “Armenia” Faction,” Julhakyan emphasized.