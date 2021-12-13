News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 13
USD
494.67
EUR
557.44
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.67
EUR
557.44
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Opposition 'Armenia' faction MP: Armenian parliamentary speaker elections were unlawful
Opposition 'Armenia' faction MP: Armenian parliamentary speaker elections were unlawful
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

When the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia was elected on Aug. 2, the parliamentary opposition had nominated all two candidates. The secretary of the opposition "Armenia" Faction, Artsvik Minasyan, said this at Monday’s traditional briefings in the National Assembly.

Minasyan stated that the two candidates were Mkhitar Zakaryan and Artur Sargsyan, who are in custody. “Back then, we said that what is taking place in the National Assembly in the absence of our colleagues is unlawful and doesn’t correspond to the provisions of the Constitution and democratic values,” he said.

According to him, opposition MPs Armen Charchyan, Mkhitar Zakaryan and Artur Sargsyan were sent to prison unlawfully and that the relevant decision of the Constitutional Court attests to this.

The opposition, namely the “Armenia” Faction, has submitted a draft document demanding the resignation of Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos