Iran, Turkmenistan stress measures to strengthen transit ties

The Presidents of Iran and Turkmenistan emphasized the promotion of economic and trade cooperation to increase the level of relations between the two countries, Mehr reports.
Speaking in a telephone conversation with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on Monday, Ebrahim Raeisi thanked the country for hosting the 15th ECO Summit and said, "A good cooperation has been done in the field of gas cooperation and executing the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan gas swap through Iran."
Iranian President also stressed cooperation in the field of transportation and transit of goods between the two countries. Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, for his part, stressed the importance of cooperation between neighboring countries,
Berdimuhamedow considered the gas swap agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan through Iranian soil important and called for the establishment of a joint commission for cooperation in this field among the three countries.