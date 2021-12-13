Tovmasyan Foundation: Christmas fair is held

A Christmas fair was held Sunday at Dvin Music Hall, and all proceeds of which will be donated to charity.
The Tovmasyan Foundation informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that the fair was quite comprehensive, as more than 70 companies presented their assortment: drinks, sweets, jewelry, souvenirs, books, clothes, and handicrafts.
During the day, classical compositions were performed by the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra quartet and pianist Davit Bakhshinyan; and announcer Sergey Sargsyan read a fairy tale for children, and announced the names of the successful participants of the gift exchange program
The fair was organized by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and UN Armenia, and was held in partnership with the Tovmasyan Charity Foundation.