News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 13
USD
494.67
EUR
557.44
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.67
EUR
557.44
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Tovmasyan Foundation: Christmas fair is held
Tovmasyan Foundation: Christmas fair is held
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


A Christmas fair was held Sunday at Dvin Music Hall, and all proceeds of which will be donated to charity.

The Tovmasyan Foundation informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that the fair was quite comprehensive, as more than 70 companies presented their assortment: drinks, sweets, jewelry, souvenirs, books, clothes, and handicrafts.

During the day, classical compositions were performed by the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra quartet and pianist Davit Bakhshinyan; and announcer Sergey Sargsyan read a fairy tale for children, and announced the names of the successful participants of the gift exchange program

The fair was organized by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and UN Armenia, and was held in partnership with the Tovmasyan Charity Foundation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
London Christmas tree becomes subject of ridicule
With many asking where the rest of it is…
 Christmas tree to be installed at Republic Square of Yerevan this year
But the Yerevan city hall will hold no New Year and Christmas festivities…
Armenia PM congratulates China president, premier
On the occasion of the Chinese New Year…
 Sarkissian: Armenia highly values development of friendly relations, cooperation with China
The Armenian President congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the occasion of the Chinese New Year…
 UK’s Johnson congratulates Armenia’s Sarkissian
On the New Year and Christmas holidays…
 US ambassador to Armenia: At this holiday season there will be empty places at many family tables
Tracy issued a message to Armenians on the coming New Year…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos