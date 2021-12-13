Armenian Zartonk political party issues statement on apprehension of 3 members

Zartonk (Awakening) National Christian Party of Armenia garnered more than 26% of the votes during the elections of the Council of Elders of Talin town. This is stated in the statement issued by the political party.

“Today, three members of Zartonk National Christian Party were apprehended and taken to the police station in Talin.

Zartonk National Christian Party calls on the Police and National Security Service of Armenia to not get entangled in the process of political repressions and perform their functions prescribed by the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Armenia. The political party will record these violations and present them to the relevant structures,” the statement also reads.

Although Civil Contract Party garnered 46.6% of the votes in the local self-government elections in Talin, the other three political parties that garnered incomparably fewer votes separately, have formed a coalition and plan to elect a head of the town from among their members.