Armenia Supreme Judicial Council examining issue of subjecting Yerevan judge to disciplinary liability (LIVE)

The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia is examining the motion filed by the Ministry of Justice to subject Judge Zaruhi Nakhshkaryan of a Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to disciplinary liability.
Disciplinary proceedings were instituted against the judge on the basis of the report filed by former President of the Public Council Styopa Safaryan.
On Nov. 29, the Supreme Judicial Council rendered another decision on subjecting to disciplinary liability under which Judge Nakhshkaryan was strictly warned. The ground for subjecting her to disciplinary liability was her failure to self-recuse under the case of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s daughter, Shushan Pashinyan.