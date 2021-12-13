Yerevan Municipality spokesperson: Director of city's bus operating company resigns

Director of Yerevan Bus CJSC Elbak Tarposhyan has submitted his resignation letter, Spokesperson of Yerevan Municipality Hakob Karapetyan reported on his Facebook page.
“Summing up the results of the events with respect to public transportation in Yerevan today, we inform that:
- Drivers are back to work after discussions that the relevant subdivisions held with the drivers of buses under the subordination of Yerevan Municipality;
- The ongoing improvement of the working conditions of drivers is on the agenda of Yerevan Municipality, and the municipal authorities have already taken and will continue to take active steps in this direction;
- The municipal authorities are consistently making transport reforms that are of vital importance for our capital, creating safe, modern, comfortable and dignified transport for citizens of Yerevan. The potential problems and obstacles can’t distract the municipal authorities from implementing their goal,” Karapetyan wrote.