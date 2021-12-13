Turkish man arrested for throwing Erdogan's portrait on the ground

A Turkish man was arrested for throwing the portrait of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the ground. As reported T24 website, the incident took place in northern Zonguldak.
Someone by the name of A. Sh. entered the office of the head of Ereghli district, took the portrait of Erdogan off the wall and threw it on the ground. Witnesses say the person also cursed at the Turkish president. The man was transferred to the hospital for a check-up and then to the police station. On Sunday, he faced court and was arrested for ‘offending’ the President.
Since Erdogan took office in 2014, a total of 38,581 people have been arrested for offending the Turkish president. According to BirGün, more than 12,000 people, including 318 juveniles have faced court.