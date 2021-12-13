Iran's and Saudi Arabia's representatives hold security meeting in Amman

Iran's and Saudi Arabia's representatives have held a security meeting hosted by Amman to discuss various issues, including Iran's nuclear program, Mehr reports, citing the Jordanian official news agency.
The meeting was hosted by the Amman-based Arab Institute for Security Studies.
"Petra" added that the meeting focused on "reducing the threat of missiles and launch mechanisms, technical measures to build trust between the two parties, especially on Iran's nuclear program.
Cooperation on nuclear fuel and other areas were among others issued discussed by the Iranian and Saudi sides.
"Mutual respect prevailed during the meeting, which shows the willingness of both sides to develop relations and strengthen regional stability," said Ayman Khalil, director of the institute.
He added that more meetings will be held between the two sides soon in order to follow up on the recommendations made at the meeting and also to collect details.