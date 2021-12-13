Armenia Constitutional Court president receives France Ambassador

President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Arman Dilanyan today received newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Anne Louyot.

As reported the Constitutional Court, at the outset of the meeting, Dilanyan congratulated the Ambassador on her appointment and expressed hope that her term of office would help bring a new sweep to the dialogue of the courts and of both countries and in terms of law.

Touching upon the cooperation between the Constitutional Court of Armenia and the Constitutional Council of France, Dilanyan valued the strengthening of friendly ties in the bilateral and multilateral formats, particularly within the scope of the Association of Francophone Constitutional Courts.

Ambassador Louyot assured that she will make the necessary efforts to enhance the relations and cooperation of the two countries’ constitutional justice bodies. At her request, Dilanyan presented the functions of the Constitutional Court and its role in the public administration system of Armenia.